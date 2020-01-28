Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.