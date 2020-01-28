Comparing Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aytu Bioscience and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals 0 6 6 0 2.50

Aytu Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 512.44%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $76.64, indicating a potential upside of 29.69%. Given Aytu Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aytu Bioscience is more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Aytu Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Aytu Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aytu Bioscience and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu Bioscience -390.43% -252.42% -78.14% Ionis Pharmaceuticals 52.26% 36.31% 17.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aytu Bioscience and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu Bioscience $7.32 million 2.25 -$27.13 million ($3.48) -0.23 Ionis Pharmaceuticals $599.67 million 13.86 $273.74 million $2.96 19.96

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aytu Bioscience. Aytu Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ionis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aytu Bioscience has a beta of 4.61, indicating that its stock price is 361% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals beats Aytu Bioscience on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia. It also offers MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. In addition, the company provides MiOXSYS analyzer, a portable lightweight desktop platform that is used in clinical or research laboratory or near a patient care area; and MiOXSYS disposable sensors. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults. It is involved in developing neurology products that include IONIS-HTTRx for Huntington's diseases; and IONIS-SOD1Rx and IONIS-C9Rx for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and IONIS-MAPTRx for Alzheimer's diseases. The company is also developing severe and rare disease products, such as WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome; WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial partial lipodystrophy; AKCEA-TTR-LRx for transthyretin amyloidosis and IONIS-GHR-LRx for acromegaly; and IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx for beta-thalassemia and iron toxicity, IONIS-PKKRx/IONIS-PKK-LRx for hereditary angioedema, and IONIS-ENAC-2.5Rx for cystic fibrosis. In addition, its cardio metabolic and renal drugs include AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx for cardio metabolic disorders, IONIS-FXIRx for clotting disorders, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx for cardiovascular diseases, and IONIS-DGAT2Rx for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; IONIS-AGT-LRX for the treatment of resistant hyper tension; and IONIS-FXI-LRx for clotting disorders and IONIS-AZ4-2.5-LRx for cardiovascular diseases. Further, the company develops products for oncology that include IONIS-AR-2.5Rx and danvatirsen for cancers; and IONIS-HBVRx and IONIS-HBV-LRx for hepatitis b virus infection, and IONIS-FB-LRx for compliment meditated disease, and IONIS-JBI1-2.5Rx for gastrointestinal autoimmune diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

