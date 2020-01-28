Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRK. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,860,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,087,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 709,665 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 43,902 shares during the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

