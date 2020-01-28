CONMED (CNMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. CONMED has set its FY19 guidance at $2.62-2.65 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $116.81. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

