Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 851 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 43,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $222.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.77. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

