Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,371,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $114.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $97.72 and a 12-month high of $118.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.