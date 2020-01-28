Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $20,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

