Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 973,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,673 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $48,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 459,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 155,674 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,868,000. Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 125,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 274,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter.

NEAR opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

