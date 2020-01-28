Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.09 and a 12 month high of $61.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

