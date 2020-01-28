Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 34.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 249,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 64,577 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

