Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CON. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €131.32 ($152.70).

Get Continental alerts:

ETR:CON opened at €100.18 ($116.49) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05. Continental has a 1 year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 1 year high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.