Continental Resources, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CLR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. Continental Resources has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 682.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 222.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1,782.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 13.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

