Contrasting AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and Cantel Medical (OTCMKTS:CMD)

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a beta of -2.31, meaning that its stock price is 331% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantel Medical has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Cantel Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 13.71% -293.13% 16.33% Cantel Medical 4.38% 14.91% 7.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Cantel Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration $3.35 million 1.19 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Cantel Medical $918.16 million 3.18 $55.04 million $2.37 28.98

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Cantel Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Cantel Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Cantel Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 0 0 0 0 N/A Cantel Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Cantel Medical beats AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Water Purification and Filtration segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratory and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The company's Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological indicators, chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, amalgam separators, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company's Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

