Contrasting OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) & AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OncoSec Medical and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical N/A -152.00% -115.56% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -2,116.81% N/A -45.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OncoSec Medical and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$30.28 million N/A N/A AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $2.15 million 64.03 -$47.15 million ($0.81) -2.14

OncoSec Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OncoSec Medical and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.08%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 321.97%. Given AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than OncoSec Medical.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals beats OncoSec Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company is also developing ImmunoPulse IL-12 with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma that is in the Phase IIb clinical trials (PISCES/KEYNOTE-695) and advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), which is in the Phase II clinical trials (OMS-141/KEYNOTE-890); ImmunoPulse IL-12 and KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma that has completed Phase II clinical trials; and ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma, which has completed the Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it undertakes the phase II monotherapy biomarker study in patients with advanced or metastatic TNBC. Further, the company has completed Phase I neoadjuvant clinical trial of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with an anti-PD-1 in surgically resectable melanoma. Additionally, it is developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has clinical trial collaborations with Merck & Co., Inc. and its subsidiary in connection with the PISCES/KEYNOTE-695 and OMS-141/KEYNOTE-890 studies; a collaboration with the GOG Foundation, Inc. to conduct a registration-enabled study of tavokinogene telseplasmid in women with recurrent/persistent cervical cancer; and a collaborative research agreement with Duke University School of Medicine in HER2+ breast cancer. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

