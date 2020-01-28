Credit Acceptance (CACC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $453.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $442.62 and its 200 day moving average is $453.67. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $385.36 and a twelve month high of $509.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CFO Kenneth Booth bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $410.61 per share, for a total transaction of $513,262.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total value of $4,249,359.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,437 shares of company stock worth $51,160,419. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

