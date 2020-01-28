Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.40 Million

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to report $12.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.56 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $4.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 192.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $35.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.36 million to $37.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $125.45 million, with estimates ranging from $118.71 million to $130.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4,086.41%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Cronos Group stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cronos Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cronos Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 77.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,068,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cronos Group by 552.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 345,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

