CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at National Bank Financial

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRT.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.14.

Shares of CRT.UN stock opened at C$16.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.00. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.40.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

