Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Short Interest Update

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $137.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average of $118.40. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. First Analysis cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 4.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

