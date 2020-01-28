CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Up 394.7% in January

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 394.7% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CynergisTek in the second quarter worth $709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CynergisTek by 69.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in CynergisTek by 23.3% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CynergisTek by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CynergisTek by 208.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CynergisTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet cut CynergisTek from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

CTEK opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. CynergisTek has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

