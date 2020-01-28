Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) & Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPNVD) Head to Head Survey

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Energy Partners and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Energy Partners 3.61% 143.59% 8.70% Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Cypress Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cypress Energy Partners and Superior Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Energy Partners $314.96 million 0.34 $11.41 million $0.72 12.47 Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.03 -$858.11 million ($9.00) -0.53

Cypress Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Energy Services. Superior Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cypress Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cypress Energy Partners and Superior Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Energy Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cypress Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. Given Cypress Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cypress Energy Partners is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Volatility & Risk

Cypress Energy Partners has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cypress Energy Partners beats Superior Energy Services on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment offers hydrostatic testing services, including filling, pressure testing, and dewatering; chemical cleaning services; and other related services. The Water and Environmental Services segment owns and operates nine Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal (SWD) facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. This segment also offers flowback water management services by disposing flowback water produced from hydraulic fracturing operations during the completion of oil and natural gas wells; provides water management services by disposing naturally occurring water that is extracted during the oil and natural gas production process; separates residual oil from the saltwater stream and sells it to third-parties; and manages SWD facilities. The company serves oil and natural gas producers, pipeline owners and operators, public utility or local distribution companies, trucking companies, and third-party purchasers of residual oil. Cypress Energy Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; offshore well decommissioning services comprising plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

