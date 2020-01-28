Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,510 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of Danaher worth $389,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Barings LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 8.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $161.20 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.41. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

