Danaher (DHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is scheduled to issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $161.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $164.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

