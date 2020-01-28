DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DavidsTea stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.92. DavidsTea has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.30.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 166,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.64% of DavidsTea as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

DavidsTea Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

