Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $205.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $202.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.15.

DECK stock opened at $175.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $123.72 and a 12 month high of $180.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.85 and its 200 day moving average is $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

