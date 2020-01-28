Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

DNLI stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at $225,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,054 shares of company stock worth $1,695,673 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

