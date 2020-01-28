Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

DNLI stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 2.13. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at $225,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $388,353.68. Insiders sold 93,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,673 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

