DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,394 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $58,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 529,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189,063 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

