Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target (up previously from GBX 1,750 ($23.02)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,794.64 ($23.61).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 1,703.80 ($22.41) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,787.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,775.88. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

