Discover Financial Services Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

NYSE:DFS opened at $73.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,810,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after purchasing an additional 447,827 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after purchasing an additional 160,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

