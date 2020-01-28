Doliver Advisors LP Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $240.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $259.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

