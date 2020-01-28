Doliver Advisors LP Boosts Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Tekla Healthcare Investors accounts for 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 13.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 36.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HQH opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

