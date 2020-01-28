Doliver Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 246,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

