Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 0.9% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,332,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,913,000 after buying an additional 281,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,187,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,368,000 after buying an additional 691,381 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,280,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after buying an additional 1,026,362 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

