Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 12,421 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

NYSE:BUD opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.78. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.