Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 169.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $166.40 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.15.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

