Doliver Advisors LP Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,329.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.6% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 249.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $255,000.

NCZ opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

