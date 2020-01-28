Doliver Advisors LP Has $364,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Booking by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Booking by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Booking by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,908.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,025.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,964.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,640.54 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

