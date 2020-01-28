Doliver Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after purchasing an additional 623,921 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,425 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.73.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

