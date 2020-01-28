Doliver Advisors LP Invests $239,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $160.99 and a one year high of $225.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

