Doliver Advisors LP Invests $388,000 in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Shares of NSC opened at $202.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.65 and a 200-day moving average of $187.54. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $162.73 and a one year high of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

