Doliver Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Dividend And Income Fund worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Dividend And Income Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 1,140,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 111,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 355,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 33,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNI opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Dividend And Income Fund Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

