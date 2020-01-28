Doliver Advisors LP Makes New $200,000 Investment in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,926 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $125,684,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 746,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 131,898 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $6,563,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 31,087.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 71,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.57 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.