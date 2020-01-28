Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 10,048 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

