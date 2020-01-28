Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 1,757 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.1% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TH Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

NYSE:BABA opened at $205.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $543.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

