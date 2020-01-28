Doliver Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.24 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $873,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,012.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,237 shares of company stock worth $22,555,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

