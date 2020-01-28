Doliver Advisors LP Sells 1,140 Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in SINA were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in SINA by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SINA during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SINA during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SINA during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SINA during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

SINA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Shares of SINA opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SINA Corp has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $70.83.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $561.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.76 million. SINA had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SINA Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

