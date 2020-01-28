Doliver Advisors LP Takes $266,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

DUK opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

