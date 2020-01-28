Doliver Advisors LP Takes Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSE:VFC opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.48. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

