Dover Motorsports (DVD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DVD stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

