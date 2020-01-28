Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,712 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.02 and its 200 day moving average is $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.87 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

